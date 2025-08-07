Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.86 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,291 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $36,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CSCO. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.55.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 2.5%

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $69.21 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $69.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.89.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 66.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 15,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $1,027,222.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 309,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,281,257.36. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $57,778.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 255,377 shares in the company, valued at $16,413,079.79. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,335 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,054. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

