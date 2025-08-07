Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Given New $182.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MPC. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Dbs Bank upgraded Marathon Petroleum to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.29.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $162.45 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $115.10 and a 1 year high of $183.10. The company has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,200. This represents a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 12.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,941,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,090,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834,501 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,824,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,722,664,000 after buying an additional 1,862,674 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,037,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $879,608,000 after buying an additional 355,215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,619,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $933,438,000 after buying an additional 637,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 58.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,448,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $791,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

