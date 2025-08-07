CenterBook Partners LP Makes New $2.24 Million Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,785 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Roxbury Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 306.1% in the 1st quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 100.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 92,638 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $11,625,142.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 201,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,264,399.74. The trade was a 31.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 80,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $9,852,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 275,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,877,251.72. The trade was a 22.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,042 shares of company stock valued at $34,679,277 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MU. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $108.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $129.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

