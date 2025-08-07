AXS Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

AXS Investments LLC cut its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 92.9% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 42.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial set a $110.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.94.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of CHD stock opened at $92.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.82 and a 12-month high of $116.46. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 55.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard A. Dierker acquired 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.66 per share, for a total transaction of $752,547.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 16,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,448.28. This represents a 94.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carlen Hooker sold 11,875 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $1,172,656.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,872.50. This represents a 97.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 12,950 shares of company stock worth $1,211,297 and have sold 35,915 shares worth $3,545,300. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also

