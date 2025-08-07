Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Stock Position Decreased by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 73.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 34,315 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SU. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,018,129 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $620,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311,513 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,426,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $481,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658,880 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,377,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $595,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,857 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 500.4% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,453,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,680 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 1,025.0% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,149,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Suncor Energy Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $39.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.70 and a 200-day moving average of $37.38. The firm has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.84. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.79 and a twelve month high of $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.56 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.4135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.08%.

Suncor Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.