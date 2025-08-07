15,000 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Bought by Monetta Financial Services Inc.

Monetta Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 52.1% in the first quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NIKE from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Argus raised NIKE to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on NIKE from $97.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen cut NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $7,951,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 842,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,894,276.69. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Stock Up 1.5%

NKE stock opened at $75.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.17 and its 200 day moving average is $67.61. The stock has a market cap of $111.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $90.62.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

