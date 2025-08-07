WealthShield Partners LLC Raises Position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 12.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,941,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,090,611,000 after buying an additional 3,834,501 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 13.3% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $1,932,000. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,200. This trade represents a 28.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $162.45 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 52-week low of $115.10 and a 52-week high of $183.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.21 and a 200-day moving average of $153.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

