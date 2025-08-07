Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 20.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,051 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 22,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 581,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,502,000 after buying an additional 92,799 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 57,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 107,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $25.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average of $24.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

