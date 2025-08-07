iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Position Decreased by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $194.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.23. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $163.19 and a 52 week high of $200.42. The company has a market cap of $61.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

