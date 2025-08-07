Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New $36.29 Million Investment in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 605,560 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $36,292,000. Toronto Dominion Bank comprises 0.5% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 93.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,216,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917,078 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,990,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,488,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,472 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,258,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,143,000 after buying an additional 1,306,946 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,305,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,992,000 after buying an additional 912,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in Toronto Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at $51,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TD. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Toronto Dominion Bank from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Toronto Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.7%

TD opened at $73.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.53 and a 200-day moving average of $64.59. Toronto Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $75.58. The company has a market capitalization of $126.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.7568 per share. This is an increase from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. Toronto Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.31%.

Toronto Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

