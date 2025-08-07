Potentia Wealth Boosts Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Potentia Wealth boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Potentia Wealth’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 11,844 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 308,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after buying an additional 66,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 314,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after buying an additional 24,978 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Director James Richard Perry sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $25,299.12. Following the sale, the director owned 24,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,185.04. This represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.58.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Energy Transfer stock opened at $17.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.18. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.83.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $19.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.07 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 99.24%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

