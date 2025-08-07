Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Purchases 84,051 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 134.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,051 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 17,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7%

SCHF opened at $22.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day moving average of $20.68.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

