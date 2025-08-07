Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,472,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,072,198 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $570,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,380,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,530,000 after purchasing an additional 436,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 63,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,442,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI stock opened at $105.36 on Thursday. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.20 and a one year high of $120.92. The stock has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.55.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 619.62% and a negative net margin of 85.54%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCI. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. New Street Research raised Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.