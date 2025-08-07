Deutsche Bank AG Has $527.69 Million Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,182,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,065,375 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 2.27% of Pembina Pipeline worth $527,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 53.4% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 108.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

PBA opened at $36.86 on Thursday. Pembina Pipeline Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $43.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.54.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.5109 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.67%.

PBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

