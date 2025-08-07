1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $14.51 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,915 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $14,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,846,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,916,000 after buying an additional 135,935 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 160.6% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 127,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,667,000 after acquiring an additional 78,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 853,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,101,000 after acquiring an additional 75,184 shares during the period. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,751,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,696,000. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

IJK opened at $92.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.30. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $71.69 and a 1 year high of $100.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

