Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Legacy Capital Group California Inc.

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. decreased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 79.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 932 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $387.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.16. The stock has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.08 and a 1-year high of $424.94.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $305.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $345.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price (up from $360.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $352.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Quanta Services from $375.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.18.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

