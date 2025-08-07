Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,067,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,317 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of CME Group worth $813,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 256.9% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Aspire Growth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.50, for a total value of $108,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 6,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,470. This represents a 5.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.42, for a total transaction of $141,210.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,916.56. This trade represents a 12.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,294. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:CME opened at $281.35 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $290.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $276.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 58.48%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on CME Group from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CME Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank cut CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CME Group

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.