Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,161,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,522 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Lockheed Martin worth $518,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. PTM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $377,000. First American Bank lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.8% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 8,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $33,294,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 17,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $506.65.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $434.69 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $101.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $458.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $459.64.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.32%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

