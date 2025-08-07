Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stake Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,649,837 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 457,052 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $542,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $724,517,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 58,799.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,774,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $583,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,613 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Cigna Group by 278.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 816,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $225,385,000 after purchasing an additional 600,300 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 400.9% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 643,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $177,628,000 after purchasing an additional 514,841 shares during the period. Finally, TAM Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,590,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $371.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $360.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (down from $388.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $415.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.72.

Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE CI opened at $270.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $306.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.64. Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $256.89 and a twelve month high of $370.83. The firm has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.05. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $67.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.72 earnings per share. Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.97%.

Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

