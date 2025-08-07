Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,233,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 66,814 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 0.6% of Deutsche Bank AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,551,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Stifel Nicolaus raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective (up previously from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $398.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of HD opened at $387.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $385.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $366.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The company had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 62.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

