Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 3,900,974 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 128,536,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900,974 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Mondelez International worth $8,721,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 334,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 10,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $62.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.49 and its 200 day moving average is $65.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $80.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.46. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $76.06.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 68.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MDLZ

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.