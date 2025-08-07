Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Financial Services LLC

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 34.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $761,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,754,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 241.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $385.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $279.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $230.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.10.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $313.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $306.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.41. The stock has a market cap of $85.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.22. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $147.05 and a 52-week high of $355.91.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 47.15% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $4,960,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 165,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,868,055.10. This represents a 10.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 5,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $1,715,550.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,432.22. This represents a 39.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

