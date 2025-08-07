Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC Has $529,000 Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. bought a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth $5,117,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,753,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,853,000 after purchasing an additional 366,559 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 43,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 9.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $269.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $107.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.53. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $252.16 and a fifty-two week high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $281.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.31.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.38 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $283.00 target price (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $317.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.50.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total value of $1,599,100.78. Following the transaction, the insider owned 91,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,447,670.80. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Corbat purchased 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $661,010. This represents a 20.99% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,390 shares of company stock valued at $29,163,135 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

