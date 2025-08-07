VeraBank N.A. Cuts Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

VeraBank N.A. decreased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,065,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,807,000 after purchasing an additional 31,508 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after acquiring an additional 22,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.30.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $76.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.94. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $66.49 and a one year high of $87.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1651 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 20.56%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Further Reading

