Pinney & Scofield Inc. Has $16.89 Million Position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Pinney & Scofield Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 400,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,586 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises about 12.2% of Pinney & Scofield Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Pinney & Scofield Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $16,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Planning Center Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 849,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,793,000 after buying an additional 95,866 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 189.6% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 719,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,293,000 after buying an additional 470,949 shares during the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 497,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,970,000 after buying an additional 46,864 shares during the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 422,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,776,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 379,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,371,000 after buying an additional 47,065 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $42.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.55. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $40.22 and a 12-month high of $42.59.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

