Evolution Advisers Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fonville Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $69.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.76. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $54.98 and a one year high of $71.08.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.4851 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

