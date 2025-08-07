Headlands Technologies LLC Has $3.23 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Ecolab by 2.8% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 2.0% in the first quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $268.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.06. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.62 and a 12-month high of $274.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 13.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ECL. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Baird R W upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ecolab from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ecolab

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.