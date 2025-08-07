Elgethun Capital Management Has $165,000 Holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

Elgethun Capital Management cut its stake in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 100.0% in the first quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 218.0% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMT. HSBC downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial set a $250.00 price objective on American Tower and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded American Tower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.88.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $208.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $97.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.99, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. American Tower Corporation has a 1-year low of $172.51 and a 1-year high of $243.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 247.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $149,997.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,130.25. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

