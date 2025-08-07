Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $59,000 Position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,752,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,457,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Intel by 286.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,529,354 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $211,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806,882 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in Intel by 1,180.8% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 7,209,637 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $163,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Intel by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,811,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $918,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157,853 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $20.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $89.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $27.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average is $21.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

