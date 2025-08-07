Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 34.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,518,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,571,000 after acquiring an additional 279,267 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,902 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 985,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,416,000 after acquiring an additional 733,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:CMG opened at $42.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.85. The company has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $66.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $5,659,587.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,805.50. The trade was a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMG. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

