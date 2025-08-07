Keynote Financial Services LLC Has $869,000 Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)

Keynote Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,965,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,260,052,000 after purchasing an additional 851,365 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,239,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $650,465,000 after purchasing an additional 657,443 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,826,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $432,721,000 after purchasing an additional 694,055 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 12.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,744,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $333,994,000 after purchasing an additional 534,456 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,891,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $214,760,000 after purchasing an additional 287,028 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on LYB. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank Of America (Bofa) reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Argus cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.46.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 4.6%

LYB opened at $49.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.75 and its 200 day moving average is $64.81. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $49.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.39, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.1%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 711.69%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.