CenterBook Partners LP Sells 13,450 Shares of Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT)

CenterBook Partners LP reduced its position in Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,450 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned 0.19% of Ingevity worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 119.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ingevity in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Ingevity during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ingevity during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingevity Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NGVT opened at $48.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Ingevity Corporation has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $51.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.37. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a positive return on equity of 84.92%. The company had revenue of $365.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingevity Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NGVT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

