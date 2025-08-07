CenterBook Partners LP Cuts Stock Position in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

CenterBook Partners LP trimmed its stake in shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 144,686 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Orion were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orion by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,029,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,316,000 after purchasing an additional 69,518 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Orion by 480.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 218,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 181,245 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Orion by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orion by 0.8% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 450,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Orion by 5.4% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 335,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 17,131 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Orion stock opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.15. The stock has a market cap of $511.38 million, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.10. Orion S.A. has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $19.48.

Orion ( NYSE:OEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Orion had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 1.44%. Orion’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Orion S.A. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0207 per share. This represents a yield of 80.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. Orion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Several analysts recently commented on OEC shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Orion from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Orion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Orion from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

About Orion

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

