Gagnon Securities LLC Has $80,000 Holdings in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC owned about 0.12% of DHI Group worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHX. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in DHI Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Kazazian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in DHI Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

DHI Group Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NYSE:DHX opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $132.84 million, a P/E ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.48. DHI Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $3.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 million. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. Analysts predict that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

