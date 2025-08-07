Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Evernest Financial Advisors LLC

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,256,795. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $266.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.68.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.4%

LOW opened at $238.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.28. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.38 and a 52 week high of $287.01. The firm has a market cap of $133.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were given a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.77%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

