Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,814,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,912,594,000 after buying an additional 3,419,577 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 30,256.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,421,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410,248 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,295,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,325,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,024 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 2,782.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,445,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Accenture by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,582,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,667,393,000 after purchasing an additional 732,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 0.2%

ACN stock opened at $247.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture PLC has a 52 week low of $244.00 and a 52 week high of $398.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $294.23 and a 200 day moving average of $317.47.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In related news, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $141,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,582.22. This trade represents a 17.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 15,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,161,650. The trade was a 13.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,454 shares of company stock worth $1,646,780 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Accenture to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho set a $348.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.21.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

