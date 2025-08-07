Red Crane Wealth Management LLC Has $635,000 Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Red Crane Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,381,000 after purchasing an additional 13,354 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Keynote Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 194.3% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $284.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $293.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.39. The stock has a market cap of $153.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.49. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.30 and a 52-week high of $339.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a return on equity of 180.66% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Amgen from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.23.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

