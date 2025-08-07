Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 275 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Amgen by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $17,996,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 17,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $284.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $293.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.39. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.30 and a 1-year high of $339.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The company has a market cap of $153.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.49.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 180.66% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $328.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.23.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

