Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) is Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s 2nd Largest Position

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,978,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 110,785 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for about 3.1% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned 0.14% of Enbridge worth $131,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in Enbridge by 3.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Enbridge by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 34,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 1.1% in the first quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENB opened at $47.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.79. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.6839 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 133.99%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

