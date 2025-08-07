Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC Purchases 199,486 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,682,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,486 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 10.9% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC owned approximately 0.45% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $135,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cohalo Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average is $50.53. The firm has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.91 and a beta of 0.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

