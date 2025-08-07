Headlands Technologies LLC Takes $5.38 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,551 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,380,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Autodesk by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,075 shares of the software company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,617 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,826 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after buying an additional 9,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,600. This trade represents a 14.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,909,885. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Stock Up 2.0%

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $305.18 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $232.36 and a 1 year high of $326.62. The company has a market cap of $65.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $300.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.55.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $325.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.61.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

