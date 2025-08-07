Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Aflac had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Aflac’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Aflac Stock Up 3.3%

AFL opened at $102.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.94. Aflac has a 52 week low of $96.95 and a 52 week high of $115.50.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 52.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $290,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,149.60. This represents a 29.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $3,906,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 70,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,496,045.28. This trade represents a 34.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aflac stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 64.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Aflac from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Aflac from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Aflac from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFL

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.