Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price target (up from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total transaction of $191,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,735,712.66. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 3.6%

TMO opened at $449.68 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $424.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.95%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

