Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) is AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s 6th Largest Position

AlpInvest Partners B.V. increased its position in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares during the period. Roblox comprises 3.7% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Roblox by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,640,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,854,000 after buying an additional 4,400,624 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Roblox by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,256,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,800 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 4,755,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,588 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Roblox by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,514,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,219,000 after purchasing an additional 921,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Roblox by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,363,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,501,000 after buying an additional 871,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.
Roblox Trading Up 5.6%
Shares of RBLX stock opened at $134.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.61 billion, a PE ratio of -93.90 and a beta of 1.63. Roblox Corporation has a 52-week low of $36.07 and a 52-week high of $150.59.
Insider Activity at Roblox
In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 139,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total transaction of $14,674,741.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 211,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,253,891.21. This trade represents a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 5,770 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.40, for a total transaction of $752,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 41,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,462,586.40. This represents a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,434,585 shares of company stock worth $516,227,822. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
RBLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $77.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BTIG Research set a $131.00 target price on shares of Roblox and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Roblox from $79.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.59.
Roblox Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
