Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) is AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s 6th Largest Position

AlpInvest Partners B.V. increased its position in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares during the period. Roblox comprises 3.7% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Roblox by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,640,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,854,000 after buying an additional 4,400,624 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Roblox by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,256,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,800 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 4,755,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,588 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Roblox by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,514,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,219,000 after purchasing an additional 921,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Roblox by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,363,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,501,000 after buying an additional 871,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $134.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.61 billion, a PE ratio of -93.90 and a beta of 1.63. Roblox Corporation has a 52-week low of $36.07 and a 52-week high of $150.59.

Insider Activity at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 372.96% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 139,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total transaction of $14,674,741.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 211,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,253,891.21. This trade represents a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 5,770 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.40, for a total transaction of $752,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 41,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,462,586.40. This represents a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,434,585 shares of company stock worth $516,227,822. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $77.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BTIG Research set a $131.00 target price on shares of Roblox and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Roblox from $79.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.59.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Roblox

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.