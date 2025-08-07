iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Cary Street Partners Financial LLC

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 15,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterford Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $89.02 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The company has a market capitalization of $64.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.89 and a 200-day moving average of $84.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

