Blue Barn Wealth LLC Has $667,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 100.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth $42,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,178.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,232.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,088.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $610.64 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 3,919 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,124.26, for a total value of $4,405,974.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,959,227.94. This trade represents a 32.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,252.35, for a total transaction of $39,762,112.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 63,040 shares in the company, valued at $78,948,144. This represents a 33.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,584 shares of company stock worth $185,411,484 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective (up previously from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,297.66.

View Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.