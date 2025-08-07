Commerce Bank Raises Position in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Roblox were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Roblox by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,256,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,867,000 after buying an additional 1,391,800 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 4,755,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,588 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Roblox by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,514,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,219,000 after purchasing an additional 921,822 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Roblox by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,363,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,501,000 after purchasing an additional 871,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,560,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 66,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.37, for a total transaction of $8,538,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 279,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,206,523.16. The trade was a 19.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 6,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $711,060.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 307,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,408,997.73. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,434,585 shares of company stock valued at $516,227,822 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $123.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $79.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.59.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RBLX

Roblox Price Performance

Roblox stock opened at $134.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $86.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.90 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.92. Roblox Corporation has a 12-month low of $36.07 and a 12-month high of $150.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 372.96% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.