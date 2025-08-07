Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 24.7% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 395,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,140,000 after purchasing an additional 198,089 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Leerink Partners lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,930. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.3%

ZTS stock opened at $146.63 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.70 and a 12-month high of $200.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.52 and its 200 day moving average is $160.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $65.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a return on equity of 57.16% and a net margin of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.91%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

