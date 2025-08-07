Blue Barn Wealth LLC Has $967,000 Stock Holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BGRN. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. XY Planning Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BGRN opened at $47.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.08. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.15 and a one year high of $48.54.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares USD Green Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.1676 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from iShares USD Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

