Keb Asset Management LLC Purchases 16,980 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Keb Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 821,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,980 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises approximately 9.6% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $33,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 14,468,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,106,000 after purchasing an additional 79,578 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,966,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,159,000 after buying an additional 26,498 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,556,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,443,000 after buying an additional 1,088,104 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,762,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,823,000 after buying an additional 126,746 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,475,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,028,000 after buying an additional 188,031 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 0.3%

DFUV stock opened at $42.29 on Thursday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $44.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.31. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.